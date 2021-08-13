Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 366.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

