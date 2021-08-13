Millennium Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Zanite Acquisition were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

OTCMKTS ZNTEU opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Zanite Acquisition Company Profile

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

