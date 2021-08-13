Millennium Management LLC Buys 181,772 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 796,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teekay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TK stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 1.32. Teekay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.