Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Short Interest Update

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MILC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,833. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.99.
Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile
