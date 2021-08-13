Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Short Interest Update

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MILC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,833. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Get Millennium Investment & Acquisition alerts:

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its assets include Activated Carbon, SMC Global, and cash and short term investments. The company was founded on March 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.