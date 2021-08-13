Milestone Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,910 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,364% compared to the typical volume of 84 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,583,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 90,712 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,572,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIST stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,691. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $163.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.89.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. On average, equities analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

