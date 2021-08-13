Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $151.15 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.17.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

