Michael Wayne Lowry Sells 5,000 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OMI opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 52.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

