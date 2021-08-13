Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,051,402 shares in the company, valued at $11,385,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

USIO opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.74. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

