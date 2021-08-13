MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.43

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 1184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $562.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.52.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 39.36%. Equities research analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

