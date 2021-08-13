MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,469 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 123,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,305,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 24.3% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

NYSE MET traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

