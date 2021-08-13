MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,735. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

