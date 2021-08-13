Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Methanex posted earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 194.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

Methanex stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,099. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Methanex by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 103,730 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,848,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

