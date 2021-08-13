Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) saw strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 31,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 249,133 shares.The stock last traded at $20.61 and had previously closed at $20.70.

EBSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after acquiring an additional 417,207 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 76.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 518,531 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,906,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 316,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

