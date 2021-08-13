Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. The company also offers loan products consisting of commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential loans, multi-family real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans. Meridian Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc., is based in Peabody, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Meridian Bancorp has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 91,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 181,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

