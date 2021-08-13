Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $192.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.