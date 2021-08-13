Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 837,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,116,000 after buying an additional 51,686 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,062,000 after buying an additional 115,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $76.65. 165,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,541,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

