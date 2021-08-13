Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Membership Collective Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Membership Collective Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCG. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of MCG stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $14.26.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

