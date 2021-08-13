Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) PT Raised to C$17.00

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TSE:MRD opened at C$12.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.79. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of C$5.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.98. The firm has a market cap of C$414.99 million and a PE ratio of 184.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.24.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Melcor Developments will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 529.41%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.