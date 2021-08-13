Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $846.00

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 846 ($11.05) and last traded at GBX 844.80 ($11.04), with a volume of 5149793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 715 ($9.34).

MGGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 491 ($6.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Meggitt to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 514.13. The company has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a PE ratio of -20.19.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

