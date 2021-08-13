Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.52. 2,675,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,504. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.