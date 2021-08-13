MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 138.62% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

NYSE MAX opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -194.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,622 shares in the company, valued at $525,524.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,061 shares of company stock worth $9,790,299 over the last three months. 10.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

