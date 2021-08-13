Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Cut to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.15 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS MEDXF opened at $3.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

