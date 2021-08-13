MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital to “In-Line”

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) from a buy rating to an in-line rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedAvail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get MedAvail alerts:

Shares of MDVL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.20. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 291.15% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MedAvail will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDVL. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.