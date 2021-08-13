McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Up 5.9% After Strong Earnings

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $30.11. 7,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 990,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCFE. Mizuho boosted their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. McAfee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in McAfee by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in McAfee in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88.

About McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

