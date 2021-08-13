Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAXN. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $534.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.55). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 121,005 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

