Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of MMX opened at C$5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$820.47 million and a P/E ratio of 17.77. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$5.47 and a one year high of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.46.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.56 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Maverix Metals to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.55.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.