Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 58.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $4.64 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $676.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

