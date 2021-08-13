MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.83.

TSE:MAV remained flat at $C$3.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,206. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$36.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

