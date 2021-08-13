Matthew Stanton Sells 1,500 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $75,090.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $163,380.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $51,075.00.

GBIO opened at $21.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 5.56.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,484,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,565 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,478,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 94.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 733,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

