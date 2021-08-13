Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Matinas BioPharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 931,447 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,194,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 185,404 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $1,306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 144,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

