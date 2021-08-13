Mathew Rekow Sells 36,667 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $297,736.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80.

On Thursday, July 15th, Mathew Rekow sold 2,314 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $21,358.22.

On Thursday, June 10th, Mathew Rekow sold 3,808 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $43,335.04.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Mathew Rekow sold 3,093 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,930.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,587. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.