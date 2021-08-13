Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Materialise has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.93.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

