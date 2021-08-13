MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is Coe Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Coe Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. MasTec comprises approximately 3.8% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after acquiring an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,099,000 after buying an additional 106,089 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,144,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $53,195,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.52. 554,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,305. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.22.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.