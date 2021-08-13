Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 316,488 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Masco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Masco by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Masco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 60,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 78,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

