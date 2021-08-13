Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 259.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $14,650,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Medallia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Medallia by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Medallia by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLA. William Blair cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. lowered their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.38. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $210,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,334. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

