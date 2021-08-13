Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in OneMain were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 13.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 345.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 688,702 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $57.99 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

