Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $134.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 127.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.19.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.