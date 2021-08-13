Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 60,406 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINM. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $22,583,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $7,208,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $6,727,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $6,643,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $6,328,000. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

