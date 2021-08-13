Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Markforged’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

MKFG stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

