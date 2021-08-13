Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Markforged alerts:

NYSE:MKFG opened at $9.83 on Monday. Markforged has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.