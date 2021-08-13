Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.8% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

YUM opened at $133.36 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,677,791. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

