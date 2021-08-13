Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

WMB opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

