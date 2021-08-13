Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 119,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $751,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UL opened at $57.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.86. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

