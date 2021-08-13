Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the first quarter worth about $2,757,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGBD opened at $14.28 on Friday. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $771.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.54.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 96.75%. On average, research analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

