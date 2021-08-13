Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $430,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 30.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 102,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 44.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $269.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.22. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.