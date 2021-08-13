Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $400,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Cintas by 34.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,374,000 after buying an additional 44,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $388.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

