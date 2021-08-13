Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $870,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $719,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 7,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.66.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

