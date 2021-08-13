Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.65 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.30-1.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $5.12 on Thursday, reaching $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,351. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion and a PE ratio of 32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

