Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Manulife have outperformed the industry in a year. Its Asia business continues to be the major contributor to earnings. New business volumes and positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses are other catalysts. Manulife's inorganic growth also impresses. Manulife focuses to expedite growth in highest potential businesses and targets two-third of core earnings from these businesses. It completed 2022 portfolio optimization target of $5 billion of capital, aims expense efficiency ratio of less than 50% by 2022 and core EPS growth between 10-12% over the medium term. However, margin contraction and unfavorable interest coverage ratio concerns. The global equity market remains volatile and weak, which put pressure on capital position forcing the company to raise its reserves for guaranteeing future liabilities.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of MFC opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

