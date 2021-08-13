MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 38,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,837. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45.

Get MannKind alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.